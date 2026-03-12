From epidemic to empowerment: The indomitable journey of Dr Aishwarya Rao

There are careers built on ambition, and then there are careers shaped by conscience. Dr Aishwarya Rao's belongs unmistakably to the latter category.

In a candid conversation on the Expressions podcast, this trailblazing physician-turned-disability advocate traced a three-decade odyssey that has taken her from treating HIV-positive children in makeshift NGO clinics to running one of Chennai's most inclusive shelters for homeless women with disabilities — a journey defined not by grand proclamations, but by quiet, unyielding resolve.

Dr Rao's formative years were shaped by two women of uncommon influence: her self-taught mother, who nurtured her curiosity through Russian picture books, and Mrs Ahalya Williams, her school headmistress, who welcomed a homeschooled child directly into the third standard with remarkable foresight.

"I owe a great deal to these two ladies," she said, a sentiment that underscores a recurring theme throughout her life—the transformative power of being believed in.

Fifteen Years on the Front Lines of HIV

Graduating into a world where HIV was a death sentence and public knowledge of the disease virtually nonexistent, Dr Rao joined World Vision and became part of a pioneering cohort who educated themselves through CDC and WHO modules rather than textbooks. For fifteen years, she worked across clinical care, research at NIRT under Dr Soumya Swaminathan, and ultimately in programme management across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh—overseeing the landmark rollout of the National Antiretroviral Therapy Programme in 2004. Her approach was always holistic: destigmatising hospitals, sensitising entire medical departments, and ensuring that a pregnant HIV-positive mother could access every service with dignity.

Building LIFE — Organically, intentionally

In 2012, when the government programme had become robustly self-sustaining, Dr Rao made a characteristically deliberate choice: to step away and start afresh in disability—a sector she had never formally worked in, despite being a person with disability herself. The shelter she eventually established under Greater Chennai Corporation, catalysed by the catastrophic floods of 2015, began with just eight women. Today it houses 75, in a space that visitors routinely mistake for something far more aspirational than a government shelter—complete with a gym, sunlit common areas, and a 65-inch television.

"Sad spaces produce sad outcomes," she reflected. "When our women live in a vibrant environment, they become aspirational too."

In 2024, the organisation won a World Bank-backed bid to manage the TN Rights Programme across four districts, extending their reach to approximately 3.5 million households. It was, as Dr Rao put it with characteristic understatement, "a significant leap".

Five Lessons from a Life Well Lived

1. Grow organically, not frantically. Resist the pressure to scale before you are ready. Dr Rao deliberately kept her shelter at eight women in its early months—understanding that authentic growth must precede ambitious growth.

2. Master the art of letting go. Whether it is an ART centre she built from scratch or a government programme she anchored for years, Dr Rao has learnt to walk away without seeking recognition. Legacy, she insists, is a poor reason to stay.

3. Work within the system, not just against it. Real, durable change often requires the harder, less glamorous route: negotiating, knowing whom to approach, and building trust with government rather than simply confronting it.

4. Leadership is about nurturing, not dominating. Invoking the vivid metaphor of the 'banana tree' versus the 'banyan tree', she champions leaders who foster new shoots rather than casting too large a shadow for others to grow beneath.

5. Money follows good work—not the other way around. She wishes someone had told her earlier that genuine need attracts genuine support. Fretful sleepless nights over funding are largely avoidable when the work speaks for itself.

As Dr Rao looks ahead to her self-declared five-year countdown before retirement, her sights are set on establishing 'forever homes' for severely disabled individuals who have no one left to care for them after their parents pass on. It is, perhaps, the most poignant reflection of everything she stands for: a quiet woman doing irreversible good, one dignified life at a time. As she says, "The only way to do it is to do it".