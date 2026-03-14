Turning the oil price crisis into an energy opportunity for India

Economic vulnerability compounds the ecological one. India consumes roughly 5.5 million barrels of oil daily but produces less than 700,000 barrels domestically, leaving import dependence at nearly 90 percent. Oil imports cost roughly $150–200 billion annually. Indeed, diesel alone accounts for about 40 percent of consumption, transmitting every sustained price rise directly into freight, agriculture and food costs. Separate from these transport-fuel dynamics, the current crisis is also exposing vulnerabilities in India’s gas supply chains. LPG shortages are immediately visible because they affect household cooking and the restaurant sector, while LNG disruptions are hitting fertiliser plants, steel mills and gas-based power generation. These gas supply stresses are serious, but unlike petrol and diesel they do not propagate inflation through the entire transport and logistics system.

Granted, India’s macroeconomic buffers, including $720 billion in forex reserves, 11 months of import cover and an inflation-targeting Reserve Bank, allow it to absorb shocks better than before, but absorption is not immunity. Each year of Brent around $100 costs India $30–50 billion more than a $70 baseline, financing foreign oil revenues instead of domestic energy infrastructure. Over a decade, that adds up to hundreds of billions spent on energy insecurity rather than domestic transformation.

The green transition is underway, but the pace remains insufficient for the scale of India’s energy vulnerability. Electric two-wheeler sales exceeded 800,000 units in 2023 and EVs could represent 30 percent of private cars and 80 percent of two-wheelers by 2030 under the FAME India scheme. India has also built more than 180 gigawatts of renewable capacity across solar, wind, hydro and biomass and is electrifying faster than China did at a comparable stage. Solar now contributes roughly 9 percent of the electricity mix, and the 500-gigawatt non-fossil capacity target by 2030 and the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s 5 million tonne production goal point in the right direction. Yet rising crude prices are compressing the timeline for switching, because arithmetic persuades where ideology does not. These milestones now look less like distant ambitions and more like minimum thresholds for energy security.

Constraints remain. First, battery storage: India’s storage capacity is projected to jump from 507 megawatt-hours in 2025 to 5 gigawatt-hours in 2026. That is impressive progress but still insufficient for a 500-gigawatt renewable system serving 1.4 billion people. Without adequate storage to firm up intermittent solar and wind, expanding renewable capacity risks reliability challenges. Second, China dependency: polysilicon, ingots and wafers still flow predominantly from Beijing, with arbitrary and politically motivated supply disruptions already adding lead times and costs to critical equipment. Ironically, the fastest path to energy independence still runs at least partly through a country with whom we have a history of strategic rivalry, trade disputes and territorial tensions.

As for the current Hormuz crisis, duration remains decisive. A brief spike in Brent crude, followed by a post-conflict retreat to $70 by year-end, may raise inflation and increase political background noise, but it will not transform energy systems. Investment decisions in power, transport and industry respond to price signals sustained over years. If Brent remains around or above $100 for two to three years, however, transitions acquire self-reinforcing momentum independent of government subsidies or mandates.

On the one hand, disrupted Gulf shipping routes and Russian crude trading at elevated premia exert upward pressure on prices. On the other, unprecedented emergency reserve releases announced by the International Energy Agency and potential demand slowdown in major economies will act in the opposite direction. Which force dominates will depend less on the initial shock than on how long the disruption persists. Nonetheless, a prolonged high-price scenario seems plausible.

The deeper argument is strategic. India imports nearly 90 percent of its oil via sea lanes it does not control, from regions whose stability it cannot guarantee and at prices set by producers whose interests diverge from its own. Russia’s price-gouging amid sanctions illustrates the leverage suppliers wield when opportunity arises. A supplier exploiting a position of captive demand, despite India standing by it at considerable diplomatic cost through sanctions (and at the far more unacceptable cost of Ukrainian lives) for the better part of four years, is not a partner in any meaningful sense. This geopolitical reality outweighs juvenile debates over whether Trump claimed he ‘allowed’ Indian imports of Russian oil.

Every rupee India spends on foreign oil today strengthens economies it does not control and exposes the country to vulnerabilities it cannot mitigate without structural change. Reducing fossil fuel dependence is not just an environmental virtue or EU-CBAM appeasement. It is a public health emergency, a macroeconomic necessity and a national security imperative. India’s cities choke, its import bill bleeds and supply lines are exposed to geopolitics it cannot control.

If this crisis does nothing else, it should convert renewable ambitions from a long-term aspiration into an urgent, non-negotiable strategic priority. India has the institutional capacity, financial resources, solar endowment and industrial base to execute this transition at scale. What it has lacked is political urgency. However, with a roughly $200 billion annual oil import bill and Brent just above $100, that excuse is finally gone.

(The author, Sahasranshu Dash is a research associate at the International Centre for Applied Ethics and Public Affairs (ICAEPA), an independent research organisation based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. The views are personal.)