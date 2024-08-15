Narendra Modi's 11th I-Day address; emphasizes urgent need to stop atrocities against women

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need to stop atrocities against women in India.
Speaking to millions of citizens, he stressed the importance of making the punishments for such crimes widely known to instill fear of consequences among potential offenders.
Need of the hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences. Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts.
Narendra Modi
In his address on the country's 78th Independence Day, Modi said it is a day to pay tribute to the countless people who made sacrifices and struggled for the country's freedom.
Modi also paid condolences to families who lost their loved ones in recent national disasters.
His first Independence Day address of his third term takes him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and places him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.