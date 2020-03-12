STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This female auto driver from Patna shattering all gender stereotypes

Sangeeta Kumari added that now more women are being inspired by my story and are now willing to learn the skill of auto-driving.

Sangeeta Kumari, the mother of three has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past four years.

Sangeeta Kumari, the mother of three has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past four years. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Several stories of women shattering gender stereotypes have come to the fore. One of them is Sangeeta Kumari, an auto-rickshaw driver from Patna. The true personification of the indomitable female spirit, the mother of three has been in this profession for the past four years.

When asked about how she gathers the strength to carry out her job, the lady revealed that it emanates from the sheer necessity of sustaining her family and probably it is God who gives her the courage to struggle on a daily basis.

"People have been very cooperative with me since I started out as an auto driver and I haven't faced many difficulties during my time in this profession," she said.

She has been trained by the government for this job and appreciates PM Modi's efforts to empower women.

She also urged the PM to facilitate and encourage the women who are involved in this profession.

