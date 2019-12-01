Home World

74 terror prisoners released early will have license conditions reviewed: Boris Johnson

Johnsons's remarks came a day after the London Bridge attack where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that 74 people jailed for terror offences were released early, asserting that he will take steps to ensure that perpetrators of a violent or terrorist offence are not set free easily.

Johnsons's remarks came a day after the London Bridge attack where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police.

The attacker, identified as Usman Khan, was a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and to build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Islamic State claims responsibility for London terror attack

Khan had also discussed staging a Mumbai-style attack on the UK Parliament.

He went on a rampage on Friday and killed one man and a woman and injured three others before being shot by armed police officers.

The Ministry of Justice launched an urgent review after the knife attack.

Prime minister Johnson told the BBC that 74 people jailed for terror offences and released early will have their licence conditions reviewed.

He claimed that scrapping early release would have stopped Khan, but the Labour Party is blaming budget cuts for "missed chances to intervene".

Johnson said it was "repulsive" that someone as "dangerous" as Khan could be released from prison after "only serving eight years" and blamed Khan's release on legislation introduced under "a leftie government".

"I'm a new prime minister. We take a different approach. I opposed (automatic release) both in 2003 and 2008, and now that I am prime minister I'm going to take steps to make sure that people are not released early when they commit serious sexual, violent or terrorist offences," he said.

ALSO WATCH: Londoners fought back terrorist using fire extinguisher, tusk; pinned him down

Johnson said there are "probably about 74 people" who had been subject to early release following serious offences, adding that action had been taken immediately following London Bridge attack "to ensure there is no threat to the public," the report said.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the 74 figure following Johnson's remarks.

The profile pieced together of Khan on the basis of his conviction on terrorism offences reveals a "serious jihadi" who was the youngest in a nine-member group of Islamist radicals jailed in 2012 for planning to bomb the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the US Embassy as well as target VIPs such as Johnson, then the Mayor of London.

When he sentenced Khan in 2012, Justice Alan Wilkie had said that the future London Bridge attacker was on a "more long-term and sustained path" and would try to recruit and train "more serious and effective terrorists" to wreak mayhem.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boris Johnson London bridge attack London attack London terror attacks
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp