'Change old mindset', Imran Khan to Pakistani bureaucrats

Khan called for improving governance and law and order in Punjab province in Pakistan.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked bureaucrats to "change the old mindset", saying the old system can no longer work in 'Naya Pakistan', according to a media report.

Khan said a capable bureaucracy has an important role in the economic development of the country as he directed bureaucrats to carry out their duties purely on merit, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan," Khan told a meeting of bureaucrats and senior police officers here on Saturday, a day after he ordered a massive reshuffle in the bureaucracy, replacing at least 134 top officers.

Khan called for improving governance and law and order in Punjab province in Pakistan.

He said the police department enjoyed the legal authority, but this power should only be used to serve the masses and bring improvement in the lives of the people.

"In the past, the police stations used to protect the influential ones. But now, your duty is to protect the poor against the powerful ones," the prime minister said, in an apparent reference to his political rivals.

He instructed the police officers to exercise their legal powers only for public service.

Speaking on the apex court ruling in Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension case, Khan said the Chief Justice of Pakistan did not criticise his government's legal team in the short order.

"The matter has been solved now, I don't want to talk on it further," he said.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member Supreme Court bench, granted a six-month extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa on Thursday after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of army chief within six months.

Khan also lashed out at political rival and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Fazlur Rehman came to Islamabad to win diesel permits," he said.

Khan said that there was a mafia in the country which was afraid that their corruption would be exposed and they will be thrown in jail.

TAGS
Pakistani bureaucrats Imran Khan Naya Pakistan
