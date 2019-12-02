Home World

Pakistan FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties

Earlier, Qureshi held a separate meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and apprised him about the "dire situation" in Kashmir.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, front, arrives with Sri Lankan foreign secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, front, arrives with Sri Lankan foreign secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met the new Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed issues of trade, investment and tourism to further deepen the bilateral relations.

Qureshi arrived in Colombo on Sunday night on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka to meet the country's newly-elected leadership and convey to it a felicitation message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, Qureshi also handed over a letter from President Arif Alvi to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and invited him to pay a visit to Islamabad at his earliest convenience.

Earlier, Qureshi held a separate meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and apprised him about the "dire situation" in Kashmir.

"FM calls on the President of Sri Lanka. Bilateral issues, trade, investment and people to people contacts discussed. FM handed over a letter from the President to President of Sri Lanka and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet.

"FM calls on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka (Mahinda Rajapaksa). Very positive interaction. Deepening and further strengthening of bilateral relations discussed. Political will on both sides to take the relationship to the next level. A phenomenal day for Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations," Faisal said in another tweet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp