Home World

Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa orders committee to expedite Easter attack probe

The President said the security situation was continuously reviewed with intelligence officers.

Published: 03rd December 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed a committee investigating the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify all the perpetrators and produce them before the law, a statement released by his office said here on Tuesday.

President Rajapaksa in discussions with members of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the attacks, said there was an urgent need to identify roots and modalities and uncover all information related to the massacre, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President said the security situation was continuously reviewed with intelligence officers.

READ| India, Sri Lanka need to work together for welfare of people: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

"If there was any information that threatened national security, necessary action was taken in no time. That was how we were able to deport 160 preachers who were propagating extremist ideas," he informed the PCoI.

Rajapaksa further requested the PCoI to make recommendations to prevent recurrence of such tragedies, adding that maintaining national security was of utmost importance.

He also offered to provide all the necessary facilities required by the special commission.

Over 250 people were killed in the April 21 suicide attacks which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across the island country.

A local extremist group named the National Tawheed Jammaat were identified to be responsible for the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Easter attack Sri Lanka attack
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp