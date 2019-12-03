Home World

Pakistan's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai: Reports

Dr Muhammad Amjad, Musharraf's close aide and the ex-chairperson of the APML, said that the former president was rapidly becoming weaker due to an unknown disease.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan's former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf

By PTI

KARACHI/DUBAI: Pakistan's former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was admitted to a hospital on Monday in Dubai after he developed "heart and blood pressure-related" complications, according to media reports.

The 76-year-old former president, who is living in Dubai in self-exile, was admitted to the Dubai American Hospital on a stretcher, citing "emergency treatment requirement" which was later confirmed by sources in his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) party, Dawn News reported.

"He has some serious health issues and lately had been complaining of some pain in the chest, and anxiety," said the party's spokesman.

"The doctors visited him at his place of stay and recommended immediate admission to avoid any further complications.

The former president has undergone a few tests which will help determine the state of his health," he said.

Dr Muhammad Amjad, Musharraf's close aide and the ex-chairperson of the APML, said that the former president was rapidly becoming weaker due to an unknown disease, which is why he was unable to return to Pakistan to face the treason case, Geo News reported.

In May, Musharraf's health deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai.

Before that in January also he was shifted to a hospital when he fell sick.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the former president in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in 2007.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

The former army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges and dismissed them as being politically motivated.

A special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had said that a verdict would be announced on November 28.

However, the Islamabad High Court stopped the special court from announcing its judgement on November 28.

The special court in Islamabad had ordered the former military ruler to record his statement in the case by December 5.

If found guilty, Musharraf could be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pervez Musharraf Pervez Musharraf pakistan case Pervez Musharraf hospital
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp