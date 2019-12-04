Home World

Donald Trump meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan one-on-one at NATO summit

European capitals were as annoyed that Erdogan chose to buy and deploy Russia's S-400 air defence system, in defiance of US sanctions threat and NATO defence procurement policy.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan step onto the stage. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WATFORD: US President Donald Trump held a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday.

Turkey has faced criticism among the allies at the London meeting and has threatened to impede a stronger defence policy for the Baltic states and the head-to-head was not on Trump's published agenda.

ALSO READ | NATO leaders caught on camera seemingly mocking Donald Trump in Buckingham Palace

"The presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by USD 100 billion, regional security challenges, and energy security," a White House official said.

Some of Turkey's western allies, particularly France, have sharply criticised Ankara's operation in northern Syria, which has targeted the Kurdish militia fighters who helped defeat the Islamic State group.

European capitals were as annoyed that Erdogan chose to buy and deploy Russia's S-400 air defence system, in defiance of US sanctions threat and NATO defence procurement policy.

But Ankara in turn has demanded that NATO members recognise the Kurdish groups as "terrorists" and has threatened to oppose measures to shore up eastern European members against threats from Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan NATO Donald Trump
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp