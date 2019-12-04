Home World

India gifts patrol vessel to Maldives, launches RuPay card

India gifted a 'Made in India' patrol vessel named "KAAMIYAAB" to the Maldives National Defence Force.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI / MALE: Taking forward its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India on Wednesday handed over a patrol vessel to the Maldives and launched the RuPay card, during a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Four bilateral grant projects as part of the development partnership between India and the Maldives were highlighted at the digital video conference.

India gifted a 'Made in India' patrol vessel named "KAAMIYAAB" to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

The vessel will be manned by eight MNDF personnel trained in India and will be a valuable asset for the Maldives in enhancing its maritime security, fostering its blue economy and safeguarding its tourism industry.

The two sides exchanged MoUs for three grant projects for setting up neighbourhood fish plants in the southernmost atoll of Addu.

Mindful of the geographic spread of the Maldives and the development needs of its people, these High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) will be implemented by the Addu City Council in Maldives.

These projects are being implemented under the MoU signed during then EAM Sushma Swaraj's visit to Maldives in 2019 and will help support livelihoods of the island communities in Addu, a statement said.

Both sides exchanged an MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Bank of Maldives (BML) to launch the RuPay Card in the Maldives.

In 2019, tourist arrivals from India to the Maldives have doubled and India has risen from 5th to the 2nd position in its tourism market. The launch of the Global RuPay Card in Maldives through the Bank of Maldives will pave the way for higher tourist arrivals from India and, eventually, stronger people-to-people contacts between the two countries, it said.

At least 2,500 LED streetlights donated by India were installed in Male recently. These streetlights save 80 per cent energy and will result in cost savings of approx. 8.35 lakh MVR per year for Male city. They will also add to the safety and security of the residents of Male, particularly women and children.

At the video conference, PM Modi spoke of India's steadfast commitment to the socio-economic development of Maldives in line with the priorities of the people and government of Maldives.

Modi underscored that the convergence of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and the Maldives's India First' policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors, the statement said.

Expressing his deep appreciation to India for its support to the development aspirations and security of Maldives, President Solih conveyed his commitment to deepen cooperation and partnership with India. Both leaders agreed to work closely together to enhance cooperation for peace, prosperity and mutual security of India and Maldives and for the wider Indian Ocean region, it said.

Bilateral relations between the Maldives and India have strengthened significantly since President Solih was elected as President in 2018.

AAbdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, tweeted: "Bolstering #Maldives-#India defence ties! Coast Guard Ship #Kaamiyaab, gifted today by #India, will be a valuable asset, bolstering Maldivian coast Guard's ability to protect our maritime borders!"

Modi said: "Today, an Indian-made fast-interceptor craft was officially handed over to the Maldivian coast guard. This advanced vessel has been constructed by L&T in my home state Gujarat. It will help enhance Maldives' maritime security and promote your blue economy & tourism."

"This week, three direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have also started. Rupay payment system will further ease the travel of Indians to Maldives," he added.

He said the RuPay Payment mechanism will further ease the travel of Indian to the Maldives. "I am glad that this has been launched through the Bank of Maldives," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Maldives Neighbourhood first policy RuPay card
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp