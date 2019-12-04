Home World

Indian envoy to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla discusses energy cooperation with Senator Bill Cassidy

US-based Tellurian and India's Petronet signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for up to five million tonnes of LNG during PM Modi's visit to Houston in September.

Published: 04th December 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy (L) with Indian ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy (L) with Indian ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo| Twitter/ @HarshShringla)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: India ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (local time) met Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy and discussed the expanding cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

"A great pleasure to meet Senator @SenBillCassidy of #Louisiana at the #CapitolHill office to brief him on the #India-#US relationship, in general, and our burgeoning energy cooperation, in particular," the ambassador tweeted.

The United States and India have a long and successful strategic partnership in the energy sector. The energy cooperation between the two countries, which is technical, economic, and bilateral, is strengthening year after year.

US-based Tellurian and India's Petronet signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CEO's of the energy sector in Houston city in September.

"The MoU signed in Houston is a part of wider energy cooperation under the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership and will further deepen our energy trade and investment relationship," India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

India has been sourcing liquified natural gas (LNG) and crude oil from the US, with Indian companies investing nearly USD 4 billion in US shale gas assets. To meet its large energy demand, India has become the sixth-largest buyer of US LNG.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla Bill Cassidy Liquified natural gas India US ties India US energy cooperation
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp