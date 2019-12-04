Home World

Indian-origin man jailed for cyber-fraud in UK

Abhay Singh pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer and remove criminal property and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last week.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to three years and four months in the UK over his role in a cyber-fraud operation, which used computer malware to steal tens of thousands of pounds from victims.

Abhay Singh pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer and remove criminal property and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last week.

The 33-year-old was arrested earlier this year when Metropolitan Police Central Specialist Crime unit officers seized a wide range of suspicious items, including driving licences and bank cards belonging to other individuals, quantities of cash as well as paying in books belonging to businesses.

"The impact of this fraud upon individuals and businesses both small and large should not be underestimated," said Detective Superintendent Gavin McKay of the Met's Central Specialist Crime unit.

"This group of criminals stole tens of thousands from individuals, businesses, schools and other organisations. They showed no regard for the livelihoods of members of the public, or the future of some businesses during the course of their actions," he said.

Singh was involved in the cyber fraud ring led by 32-year-old Usman Khan, who was jailed for four years and six months over conspiracy to defraud and two counts of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer and remove criminal property.

A third accomplice, a 56-year-old Naveed Pasha, was handed down a two-year suspended sentence.

The case revolves around a long-term cyber fraud and money laundering operation between January 2016 and January 2019, committed by what UK police said was a sophisticated criminal gang.

The group used malicious software to infiltrate computers, enabling them to access the bank accounts of individuals and businesses.

"This was a highly complex investigation that dismantled a cybercrime and money laundering organised crime group," said Phil Larratt, from the UK's National Crime Agency's National Cyber Crime Unit.

"Cyber criminals rely heavily on money launderers like Khan and his associates who, in this case, ensured a criminal network were able to access thousands of pounds they stole from victims.

We are committed to supporting and working with our partners, both nationally and internationally, to target those involved in cybercrime and prevent further people in the UK being defrauded," he said.

The conspirators removed substantial funds from each account before transferring the money to other mule accounts under their control.

They would then make a final movement of the funds before withdrawing it at banks across the country.

The group used a range of methods to gain access to their victims' bank accounts and transfer money out.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber fraud UK cyber fraud India
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp