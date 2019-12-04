Home World

Pakistan government writes to UK; seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has written to the British authorities, seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in the UK, according to a media report.

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

The ARY News on Tuesday reported that Islamabad has written a letter to the British government seeking handing over of Sharif to Pakistan after his medical treatment is completed in Britain.

The government's letter gave details of the cases against Sharif.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif undergoes medical tests in London: Reports

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Sharif's name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

The three-time prime minister, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in a corruption case in December last year, has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Exit Control List Pakistan Government
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp