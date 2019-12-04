Home World

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prorogues parliament for one month

His party - Sri Lanka People's Front - lacks the working majority in the 225-member assembly and ending the session will give him freedom to rule without obstruction from the Opposition.

Published: 04th December 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has prorogued the Parliament for one month and fixed January 3, 2020 for the commencement of the next session, a move that will give his minority government freedom to rule without obstruction from the Opposition.

The parliament should have met on Tuesday, according to the schedule.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification effective at midnight Monday noticing that parliament would be reconvened on January 3.

"The President is constitutionally empowered to do so," officials said.

He is expected to make a ceremonial address at the reopening on January 3, during which he will outline his new government's policies, they added.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lanka's seventh President on November 18 after he defeated the ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes, marking the return of the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty known for its pro-China tilt.

His party - Sri Lanka People's Front - lacks the working majority in the 225-member assembly and ending the session will give him freedom to rule without obstruction from the Opposition.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party resigned from the post following the election debacle.

The 74-year-old leader will function as the prime minister of the caretaker cabinet until the general election in August 2020.

Wickremesinghe and his allies, who command majority in the House, are not expected to challenge the government and they would continue until the next parliamentary election which can be held anytime after end of February.

President Goatabaya Rajapaksa said he would conduct a snap parliamentary poll at the first available opportunity.

The president could issue another order delaying the next session for two more months past January 3.

In March, the president can legally dissolve Parliament and call an election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Sri Lanka parliament
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp