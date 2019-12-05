Home World

Qualcomm working with Jio, e-tailers to offer new services on 5G

Senior vice-president and general manager of the mobile business unit at Qualcomm Technologies Alex Katouzian said India could be instrumental in building new use cases for 5G.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

HAWAII: San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday said it is working with Reliance Jio, Flipkart and Amazon India to build new use cases for 5G.

The chipmaker also highlighted the need for markets like India to put conditions in place for speedy deployment of the fifth-generation services.

Senior vice-president and general manager of the mobile business unit at Qualcomm Technologies Alex Katouzian said India could be instrumental in building new use cases for 5G.

"We work with Reliance Jio for their services and are involved with them on a fairly active basis for building 5G use cases," Katouzian said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit here, he said, "We also work with Flipkart and Amazon India (for 5G). We innovate with them quite a bit, we go through their services".

Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Inc said there was no technological reason for 5G not to be deployed.

"On auction, in general, not unique to India but the message to across all markets and governments, it is very important to put the conditions for 5G deployment to occur," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jio Qualcomm Reliance Jio Amazon India
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp