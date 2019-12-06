22-year-old Indian-origin man charged for soliciting more than 3000 clients for pimp in Singapore

Home World

Manogaran was convicted of three charges, including living on the earnings of prostitution earning more than SGD 83,850 between December 2017 and December 2018.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old Indian-origin man has been jailed for one year and a week and fined 30,000 Singapore dollars for soliciting more than 3,000 clients for a pimp in Singapore, according to a media report on Friday.

Ashok Kumar Manogaran, 22, who is accused of soliciting 3,360 clients, was jailed on Wednesday.

If Manogaran does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months of jail time, according to The New Paper.

Manogaran was convicted of three charges, including living on the earnings of prostitution earning more than SGD 83,850 between December 2017 and December 2018.

He was also convicted of one charge each for using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt, while five similar charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Manogaran was one of four men engaged by one Chua Chung Siang to solicit clients for prostitutes in Geylang's red-light area in eastern Singapore.

Manogaran would collect the money from the clients and take them to Chua and get his cut.

He also admitted to attacking two Bangladeshi nationals with a friend at a back lane in Geylang on February 15 last year for calling the police.

For each count of living on the earnings of prostitution, Manogaran could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to SGD 10,000.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to SGD 5,000 or both.

