Home World

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer

He was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in the northwest of Houston.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Fallen Indian-American Sikh Police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal

Slain Indian-American Sikh Police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

HOUSTON: A legislation has been introduced in the US Congress to name a post office in Houston after slain Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September, to recognise his ultimate sacrifice.

Dhaliwal, 42, was the first Sikh sheriff's deputy in Harris county with a population of over 10,000 Sikhs.

He made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job.

He was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in the northwest of Houston.

ALSO READ: Indian-American Sikh police officer killed in 'ambush-style' attack in US

"Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher said as she introduced the legislation that calls for naming the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road as the 'Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office'.

"The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all.

I am honoured to be able to recognise Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly," Fletcher said.

"This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many-with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community," said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

"Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity. Thanks to Congresswoman Fletcher for honoring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of this legislation," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Last month, the Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so.

In October, Congresswoman Fletcher led the entire Houston delegation in introducing a resolution to honour the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Dhaliwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Houston Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp