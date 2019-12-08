Artist eats USD 120,000 banana artwork displayed at exhibition

By IANS

MIAMI: An artwork of an overripe banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $120,000 has been eaten by a separate performance artist at the Art Basel in Miami, a media report said on Sunday.

The artwork, titled "Comedian", by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was on display at the international gallery Perrotin here, the BBC said in the report.

Three buyers bought the limited-edition pieces of the banana art this week.

But performance artist David Datuna pulled it from the wall, peeled it and devoured it on Saturday.

"Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious," Datuna posted on Instagram.

Despite the initial anger of a member of staff, the banana was swiftly replaced and no further action will be taken.

The art reportedly comes with a certificate of authenticity, meaning owners can replace the banana.

"(Datuna) did not destroy the artwork. The banana is the idea," the BBC reported citing Lucien Terras, a director at the gallery, as saying to the Miami Herald.

Police were later deployed to guard the replacement banana.

Art Basel is one of the world's most high-profile contemporary art fairs.