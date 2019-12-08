Bangladesh to introduce virtual court: Sheikh Hasina

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh government is planning to introduce a virtual court in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

Speaking at the National Judicial Conference 2019 on Saturday, Hasina said that the court will reduce the risk and hassle of moving notorious criminals in and out of jail, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"I do not want others to wait [for justice] for years, the way I had to, while bearing the pain of losing their kith and kin. Everyone should get justice and shelter of law that are described in our Constitution," she told the conference themed "Justice for Peace and Development" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.