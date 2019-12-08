Home World

Incredible India Road show in Singapore to woo tourists

India received around 10.56 million (provisional) FTAs in 2018 registering a growth of 5.2 per cent over 2017.

India flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The 'Incredible India Road Show' will be held in Singapore on Monday, positioning the country as a preferred destination for tourists.

The road show, being hosted by a 25-member Indian delegation, will provide a platform to the stakeholders of India's tourism industry to interact with their Singaporean counterparts, said the India Tourism Office in Singapore on Sunday.

The Indian delegation consists of 25 tour operators and destination management companies along with representations from the state governments of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Business-to-business meetings are scheduled to showcase India's diverse tourism products and services.

The Indian tourism outlook is certainly very promising with an upward trend in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), it said.

A total of 1,75,852 tourists from Singapore visited India in 2017, a growth of 7.4 per cent on the year, said the India Tourism Singapore office.

"The target is to encourage a greater flow of tourists from Singapore through a multi-pronged approach, including proactive marketing strategies in partnership with the tourism stakeholders," said the office.

As per the report of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India is ranked at third place in power ranking and has jumped from seventh place in 2017 to third place in 2018.

The Indian Ministry of Tourism is also identifying, diversifying, developing and promoting nascent and upcoming niche tourism products, said the office.

The government has recently opened 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering and trekking in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

