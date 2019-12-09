Home World

Donald Trump becomes butt of online jokes after complaining about toilet flushing

Trump during a meeting with business leaders at the White House vowed to tackle the scourge of low-flush toilets.

Published: 09th December 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has become a butt of jokes online after claiming that the American people "are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once, with some internet users even poking fun at his eating habits.

He claimed that water regulations force Americans to flush multiple times after using the bathroom.

You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Just dripping out, very quietly dripping out, he said.

People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once  they end up using more water.

His remarks drew hilarious remarks from internet users. The hashtag #ToiletTrump started trending on Twitter.

Memes and jokes poking fun at him flooded the micro-blogging site.

"Trump's statement today: "People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times."

What Trump eats: Doctors can explain this," a netizen wrote on Twitter.

"Trump thinking people have to flush their toilets 10  15 times confirms just how full of shit he really is," a Twitter user named Mrs Betty Bowers said.

"I think it's all about #ToiletTrump having to flush the toilet 10 or 15 times.

It's not a problem with the toilets, it's all those hamberders trump eats mixed with all the covfefe he drinks! Think I'm right?" another user named McSpocky ?tweeted.

"Does @realDonaldTrump even know how a #ToiletTrump works? It takes time to fill up. About 30 seconds to a minute. So you would have to wait about 7 to 15 minutes to flush and wait and flush and wait," Kiwi Funknuckle wrote.

"NASA contractors allegedly called in to help build a better #TrumpToilet for #ToiletTrump that can handle his #KFCdiet," another person tweeted.

"The only reason, mr president, that we flush our toilets 10-15 times is to drown out the sound of your voice when you talk such inane bullshit," Tin Barley wrote.

"Oh my god, Trump found his soul mate, this is beautiful," another netizen wrote posting a picture of Trump with a toilet seat.

"No surprise he's so concerned about toilets. It's the only throne he's ever going to sit on," joked a Twitter user.

