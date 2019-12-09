Home World

'Most dangerous criminal' of Britain gets life term for carrying out dozens of sexual attacks in 14 days

Jail

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

LONDON: A multiple rapist described as one of Britain's "most dangerous" criminals was jailed for life on Monday for carrying out dozens of sex attacks in just a two-week period.

Judge Andrew Edis branded Joseph McCann a "coward, a violent bully and a paedophile" for his campaign of rape, violence and abduction in and around London and northwest England.

The youngest of the 34-year-old convicted burglar's 11 victims was aged just 11 while the oldest was 71. The attacks began in late April this year.

Sentencing him at London's central Criminal Court the Old Bailey, judge Edis also said McCann had shown no remorse.

"You are entirely obsessed with yourself and believe you are entitled to use other people in any way you want. You think that other people exist only for your pleasure," he said.

"You are a classic psychopath; I don't think you will ever cease to be dangerous."

Edis imposed 33 life sentences for 37 charges of rape, sexual assault, kidnap and false imprisonment and said McCann should serve a minimum of 30 years in prison. 

McCann denied the charges. He refused to attend his trial and stayed away from sentencing, citing a bad back.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who led the investigation for London's Metropolitan Police, described McCann as "one of the most dangerous offenders" ever in the UK.

"The sentence handed down today is a reflection of his heinous crimes," she added in a statement.

The Probation Service issued an "unreserved" apology for a blunder which led to McCann's release in February, half-way through a three-year sentence for burglary.

An investigation later established he should have been recalled to prison for an earlier offence.

Four men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of helping McCann evade capture, and been released on bail.

