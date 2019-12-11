Home World

US blacklists Pakistan's 'encounter specialist' police officer for human rights violations

Accused of extrajudicial killings, Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan served as senior superintendent of police in the Malir District of Karachi in the Sindh province.

Published: 11th December 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Pakistani cop Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has blacklisted a retired Pakistani police officer, known as an "encounter specialist", for committing serious human rights violations by staging fake killings in Sindh province.

Accused of extrajudicial killings, Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan served as senior superintendent of police in the Malir District of Karachi in the Sindh province.

Anwar is designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

"During his tenure as the SSP in Malir, Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which police killed individuals," the OFAC said.

The former police officer was also responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics and murder, it said.

"Anwar staged over 190 police encounters in the Malir District that led to the deaths of over 400 people, many of which were extrajudicial murders, a senior administration official told reporters.

Mehsood, a young man from Waziristan region, was killed on January 13, 2018 in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Anwar.

A police inquiry later established the encounter was staged.

The extrajudicial killing sparked nationwide outraged with a Pashtoon rights group later using it as a rallying call.

Awaiting justice, Mehsood's father passed away recently battling cancer.

"Anwar was also in charge of a network of police and criminal thugs responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics, and murder, the Trump administration official said.

Rao, Karachi's most controversial police officer, retired in 2018 after completing 37 years in service.

Apart from Anwar, OFAC also designated 17 other individuals located in Myanmar, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and South Sudan for their roles in serious human rights abuse.

Six entities have also been blacklisted for being owned or controlled by one of the aforementioned individuals.

The United States will not tolerate torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, murder, or brutality against innocent civilians, OFAC Secretary Steven T Mnuchin said.

America is the world leader in combatting human rights abuse and we will hold perpetrators and enablers accountable wherever they operate, Mnuchin said.

Voice of Karachi chairman Nadeem Nusrat said the move is a historic step in safeguarding human rights globally.

"On behalf of the entire team of Voice of Karachi as well as around 40 million residents of urban Sindh, I welcome the US Treasury Department's announcement about the callous butcher Rao Anwar and other individuals involved in abusing human rights globally, Nusrat said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani police officer encounter specialist human rights violations Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp