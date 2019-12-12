Home World

Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels India visit in protest over Citizenship Bill

"As a friendly country, we hope that India will not do something that affects our friendly relationship," he said.

NEW DELHI: Rejecting allegations that religious minorities are persecuted in his country, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has cancelled his scheduled visit to India. Momen was scheduled to visit India from December 12 to 14.

"There are very few countries where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh," Momen said.  According to an earlier advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Momen was scheduled to arrive here at 5:20 pm on Thursday.

The minister said that India has many problems within its country. "Let them fight among themselves. That does not bother us. As a friendly country, we hope that India will not do something that affects our friendly relationship," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had referred to Bangladesh as an example during the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

There have been massive protests in Assam and several northeastern states against the proposed legislation which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

