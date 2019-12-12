Home World

India needs to demonstrate willingness to be in global supply chain: Top US diplomat Alice G Wells

Wells expressed hope that a bilateral trade deal being negotiated can be a 'stepping stone' to more ambitious trade liberalisation.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India needs to demonstrate its willingness to be a part of the global supply chain by taking steps towards resolving larger market access issues, a top US diplomat has said, expressing hope that a bilateral trade deal being negotiated can be a "stepping stone" to more ambitious trade liberalisation.

Speaking at a programme to commemorate the 60th anniversary of President Eisenhower's Historic Visit to India, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, said the trade talks between India and the US are going on well.

"The talks are in a better place. They take much longer than we would like. The deal will be modest but hopefully a stepping stone to more ambitious trade liberalisation," Wells said during the programme organised jointly by the South Asia Center of the Atlantic Council and The Asia Group.

She said India needs to demonstrate to the international community its willingness to become a part of the global supply chain. "But this is something we really see India needing to demonstrate, not just to the United States, but to the international community, its willingness to become a part of that global supply chain. This could, we hope, also be a first step towards resolving larger market access issues, including in sectors affected by India's data localisation and e-commerce policies," Wells said.

"Our goal remains to continue expanding trade and investment in a way that's fair, balanced and reciprocal," she added.

Noting that the bilateral trade between India-US grew to USD 142 billion, Wells said that the two countries are doing well and increasing the amount of trade, with the deficit decreasing largely due to strategic investments by India in energy imports.

She said there is an intense interaction between US Trade Representatives and India. In September, US President Donald Trump said that America will soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

India is demanding exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), greater market access for its products from sectors, including agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.

The US, on the other hand, wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices, and cut on import duties on some information and communications technology (ICT) products.

"I think there's a high expectation based on the conversations between President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi that a deal will be finished and that will serve as a stepping stone for what need to be broader conversations," she said.

"We spend a lot of time talking to private sector who are very focused on emerging legislation in India on data localisation, privacy, e-commerce. These are issues that we're all grappling with," she said. Wells said in general, the US is concerned about the growing data protectionism that is seen worldwide.

The two countries have demonstrated phenomenally what they can accomplish when there is free flows of data. "We estimate about eight per cent of India's GDP can be attributed to IT companies that rely on this free flow of data that we should be able to propel forward a data relationship that sets a high standard for the free flow," Wells said.

Asserting that nobody can doubt that under the Trump administration "trade is strategic", Wells said having a fair and reciprocal trade is the "foremost issue" for President Trump. "When I speak to major companies and they talk about how they assess, everyone's excited about India and wants to be in India and part of what's going to happen in India. But it shouldn't just be for producing for the domestic market," she said.

"If India wants to be an exporter, if India wants to use trade to drive job production and to address some of the economic challenges it's currently facing, it needs to be competitive in its exports, which many companies say right now, it's not because of the tariff barriers," Wells said.

"So, this is not just a US-India trade issue. It goes to the very ambitions of what India wants to achieve and what we want to achieve with India," Wells said. India's exports to the US in 2018-19 stood at USD 52.4 billion, while imports were USD 35.5 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alice G Wells India US ties India US trade Global supply chain
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp