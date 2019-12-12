Home World

Pakistan court rejects petition of Hafiz Saeed, 67 JuD leaders seeking cancellation of FIRs

The JuD chief's argued that the properties in question had never been used for terror financing as there was no tangible evidence on record to support such 'bald allegations'.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hafiz Saeed

JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court has disposed of the petition of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 67 other leaders of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and its so-called charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat (FIF) seeking cancellation of 23 FIRs registered against them on charges of using different properties for terror financing.

On Wednesday, a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan while disposing of the petition observed that the petitioner's counsel might file separate petitions against each FIR.

ALSO READ| Hafiz Saeed not produced before Pakistan court because of lawyers' strike

Saeed's counsel AK Dogar argued that the properties in question had never been used for terror financing as there was no tangible evidence on record to support such "bald allegations". He said that describing Saeed and other JuD leaders as being leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba is "factually and legally incorrect".

Dogar further said a full bench of the High Court in a case against detention of JuD leaders had already declared in its 2009 judgment that Saeed and others were not members of LeT. "The petitioners had never been involved in any activity against the country nor they have links to any terrorist organization," he said.

"The properties mentioned in the FIRs were dedicated to mosques and being used for the last so many years," he argued. A law officer argued about the involvement of Saeed and others in terror financing in the light of the Counter Terrorism Department's evidence.

ALSO READ| US asks Pakistan to ensure 'full prosecution' and 'expeditious trial' of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

After hearing both sides, the court disposed of Saeed's petition and noted that he may file a separate petition against each FIR. On Wednesday, Saeed and his three close aides were indicted in terror financing case in the anti-terrorism court, Lahore.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against the petitioners on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province and arrested Saeed on July 17.

He is detained at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US declared the LeT as a foreign terrorist organisation in June 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hafiz Saeed Lahore High Court Hafiz Saeed criminal cases JuD Hafiz Saeed trial Jamaat ud Dawah
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp