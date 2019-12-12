Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks Indian government on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."

In a series of tweets, Khan referred to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which would grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015 after facing religious persecution there.

will lead to massive bloodshed & far-reaching consequences for the world. As in Nazi Germany, in Modi's India dissent has been marginalised & the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi's India threatening bloodshed & war. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2019

"India, under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda," Khan said in a tweet. This agenda, "accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he said.

Khan said the "world must step in before it is too late." Commenting on Khan's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.