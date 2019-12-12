Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks Indian government on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

In a series of tweets, the Pakistan PM alleged the Indian government of moving systematically with a 'Hindu supremacist agenda'.

Published: 12th December 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."

In a series of tweets, Khan referred to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which would grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015 after facing religious persecution there.

"India, under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda," Khan said in a tweet. This agenda, "accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he said.

Khan said the "world must step in before it is too late." Commenting on Khan's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.

