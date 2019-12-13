Home World

Erdogan's ex-ally Ahmet Davutoglu launches new party opposing 'leader cult'

Ahmet Davutoglu, who served as prime minister between 2014 to 2016 and chairman of Erdogan's ruling party, formally presented the Future Party.

Published: 13th December 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AFP)

By AFP

ANKARA: A former premier and ex-ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new party on Friday, saying it would stand against "cult of the leader" politics. 

Ahmet Davutoglu, who served as prime minister between 2014 to 2016 and chairman of Erdogan's ruling party, formally presented the Future Party ("Gelecek Partisi" in Turkish) at a ceremony in Ankara.

"As a party, we reject a style of politics where there is a cult of the leader and passive personnel," Davutoglu said, standing beneath a large banner featuring the revered founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Davutoglu, 60, did not mention Erdogan by name during his nearly one-hour speech but criticized the sweeping powers given to the presidency under constitutional changes last year.

"It won't be possible to have a democratic society with the system continuing like this," said Davutoglu, who resigned from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in September.

Analysts say Davutoglu is seeking to peel away conservative Muslim voters from the ruling AKP, and while few expect him to attract more than a fraction of the electorate, it could be enough to cause problems for Erdogan. 

Davutoglu insisted his party would stand for minority rights, the rule of law, freedom of the press and an independent judiciary -- in a swipe at the deterioration of civil rights during Erdogan's 16-year rule.

Once a close ally of Erdogan, the two men fell out over a number of issues, most notably the changes to the constitution, and he was forced to resign as premier in May 2016. 

He is not the only former Erdogan ally challenging the president. The ex-economy minister, Ali Babacan, is expected to launch his party later this month.

Davutoglu previously served as foreign minister during a particularly rocky period in Turkey's international relations in the early 2010s. 

He has been fiercely criticized as the architect of Ankara's efforts to take a more assertive stance across the Middle East -- backing the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies in several countries, and supporting rebels in Syria -- which ultimately left Turkey with few friends in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp