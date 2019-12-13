Home World

France maintains that interference on CAB, NRC by another country improper

The French ambassador said that France respects India’s democracy. There are issues which are decided through a democratic process

Published: 13th December 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: France today maintained that interference by another country in Citizenship Amendment Bill, (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue was not proper. Refraining from commenting on CAB, NRC, the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain today said that “It is not apt for another government to interfere in the issue of NRC and CAB”

Speaking to a select group of journalists at the French Consulate in Puducherry on Friday, the ambassador said that France is aware of the internal debate going on in India on the issue of CAB and NRC.

However these are the issues that are discussed during official discussions between two nations, he said.

When asked about the issue of the scrapping of article 370 in  Kashmir, Lenain reacted by stating that it was pretty clear that the issue is complex in nature and should be solved through bilateral discussion.  

There is no benefit of internationalizing the issue. France is following it very carefully and the situation can come back to normal, he said.

The French ambassador said that France respects India’s democracy. There are issues which are decided through a democratic process.

France is attached to certain values and share them with India, particularly the respect for Human rights.

