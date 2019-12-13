India, Indonesia decide to strengthen defence and security ties

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Friday resolved to strengthen cooperation in areas of defence and security, connectivity and trade during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of ties at the 6th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

"During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges," the external affairs ministry said.

Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both sides also expressed satisfaction on the progress made in strengthening Andaman Nicobar-Aceh connectivity.

As key partners in the Indo-Pacific, both sides called for greater synergy in the region, guided by the shared vision on maritime cooperation, the ministry said.