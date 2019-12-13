Home World

Indian diaspora hails Boris Johnson's resounding victory in UK election

Boris Johnson won the historic election as his Conservative Party crossed the 326-mark required for a majority in Parliament.

Published: 13th December 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's Indian diaspora on Friday hailed the impressive victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the historic General Election, which saw unprecedented activism by the community members against the Opposition Labour Party's perceived anti-India stance.

Britain's first December election in nearly a century was called by Prime Minister Johnson with a central goal to break the deadlock in Parliament over Britain's impending exit European Union (EU) and diaspora leaders felt this message resonated with the Indian-origin voters alongside the wider electorate.

Johnson won the historic election as his Conservative Party crossed the 326-mark required for a majority in Parliament.

"Boris Johnson will deliver Brexit and take the country to the next level," said Lord Rami Ranger, co-chair of the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN), who believes the diaspora voters saw through the Jeremy Corbyn led Labour Party's vision which would have left the country 'bankrupt.'

"The result gives Indian business the certainty they have been calling for; if not the details of what the full-fledged UK-EU trade deal will eventually look like, the fact that they will need to start adjusting to the post-Brexit challenges as well as opportunities that the UK's new course will provide," said Manoj Ladwa, CEO of UK-based media house India Inc.

which had released a pre-election opinion poll of British Indian voter intentions.

The survey had thrown up an 18 per cent undecided set of British Indian voters, showing a large chunk of diaspora votes up for grabs which seem to have been capitalised by the Tories.

Boris Johnson had made a decisive play for this vote with a visit to the famous Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north-west London, just days before the election and made a pledge to partner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India and also announced plans for a major visit to India in the New Year.

"A defining feature of the election has to be the unprecedented activism of the Indian diaspora in standing up to the anti-India propaganda that Jeremy Corbyn presided over within his party, regrettably much akin to the antisemitism that has plagued Labour all through his leadership," added Ladwa, in reference to the perceived anti-India Labour stance which seems to have cost the party votes from a traditionally loyal Indian-origin base.

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson secures parliamentary majority, claims 'powerful new mandate' for Brexit

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) diaspora outfit proactively rallied community votes against what it said was the Labour party's betrayal of British Indians.

"The Indian community in Britain has been hurt by Labour's stand on Kashmir as well as its lack of response in the face of the attack on diaspora members at the Indian High Commission in London on our Independence Day.

"Our aim has simply been to run an information campaign," he said, adding that the focus of their efforts were in all the areas with a strong Indian-origin population to better inform the electorate.

Overall, Boris Johnson's victory is seen as good news for India-UK relations, given his past track record.

"The return of a Boris-led Conservative government focused on bilateral trade, diaspora and security relationships could possibly ensure a true strategic partnership," said Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow for South Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank in London.

However, there was a note of caution struck by some on the prospect of Johnson's victory reflecting a clear-cut post-Brexit scenario.

"We simply do not know what kind of Brexit Boris Johnson wants," said Anand Menon, Director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank.

"The stakes, in other words, could hardly be higher. It is conceivable that the government will be able to persuade people that Brexit was done' in January.

But there will be no hiding from the economic repercussions," he said, in reference to the unclear contours of the UK's future relationship with the EU ahead of the 31 January 2020 Brexit deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK Boris Johnson UK General Election UK Indians
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp