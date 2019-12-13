Home World

India's eight-year-old activist is a reminder of world's obligations to future generations: UN Chief

The young climate activist from Manipur also demanded convening of a special session of the UN Security Council to fight the climate crisis.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:00 PM

By PTI

MADRID: The presence of India's eight-year-old climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam, at the COP25 climate conference here is a reminder of the world's obligations towards the future generations, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said.

Kangujam met the UN Secretary-General on Thursday during The UN Climate Change Conference COP25 and submitted a memorandum "on behalf of the children of the world."

The COP25 conference is being held in the Spanish capital from December 2-13. Her father KK Singh told PTI that the four-page memorandum contains suggestions aimed at "creating a better world for all of us by fighting the climate change now with more concrete actions."

Singh said the young climate activist from Manipur also demanded convening of a special session of the UN Security Council to fight the climate crisis.

"I was glad to meet 8-year-old @LicypriyaK at #COP25 today. Her presence reminds us of our obligations to future generations. Her's is the generation for which we have to take urgent #ClimateAction," the UN Secretary-General tweeted on Thursday.

Speaking at the COP25 climate conference here, the young activist who has already spoken in 21 countries on climate change, gave the world a glimpse of her resolve as she urged global leaders to "act now against climate change."

The little girl has quickly shot to limelight with Spanish newspapers hailing her as "Greta'' of the Global South, after her walk with the Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg last week here.

Thunberg, 16, was on Wednesday declared as the Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

"I have come here to tell the world leaders that this is the time to act as it is a real climate emergency," Kangujam enthralled the audiences during a high-level event at COP25 on Tuesday.

TAGS
COP25 Licypriya Kangujam Antonio Guterres United Nations
