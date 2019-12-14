Home World

Pakistan discusses Afghan peace process with US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi believed that US's decision to resume dialogue with the Taliban was a positive development to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the US Institute of Peace, in Washington

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the US Institute of Peace, in Washington (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue to sincerely play the role of facilitator in the Afghan peace process, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad here on Friday.

America resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this month, three months after US President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war. Trump called the year-long peace effort "dead" and withdrew an invitation to the insurgents to join secret talks at his US retreat at Camp David after the killing of an American soldier in Kabul.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that Khalilzad met Qureshi in Islamabad and apprised him on the latest situation in the Afghan peace process. Qureshi "reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support as well as facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process", it said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan believed that President Donald Trump's decision to resume dialogue with the Taliban was a positive development to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region, it said in a statement.

It added that he underscored the importance of early and successful conclusion of the US-Taliban peace deal and start of intra-Afghan negotiations. Qureshi also assured Khalilzad that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role towards deepening bilateral trade with Afghanistan and realising shared vision of regional connectivity.

The Radio Pakistan reported that Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan. Khalilzad also called Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan issue. "Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process was discussed [during the meeting]," army spokesman Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Earlier, the US envoy arrived on an unannounced visit to Islamabad after giving a pause to ongoing talks with the Taliban.

In a tweet, Khalilzad expressed outrage about yesterday's attack on Bagram, which recklessly killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. "Taliban must show they are willing & able to respond to Afghan desire for peace. We're taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zalmay Khalilzad Pakistan Afghanistan ties Afghan peace talks Taliban Pakistan Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp