Pakistan discusses Afghan peace process with US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue to sincerely play the role of facilitator in the Afghan peace process, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad here on Friday.

America resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this month, three months after US President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war. Trump called the year-long peace effort "dead" and withdrew an invitation to the insurgents to join secret talks at his US retreat at Camp David after the killing of an American soldier in Kabul.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that Khalilzad met Qureshi in Islamabad and apprised him on the latest situation in the Afghan peace process. Qureshi "reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support as well as facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process", it said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan believed that President Donald Trump's decision to resume dialogue with the Taliban was a positive development to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region, it said in a statement.

Mr. Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Rep for Afg Recon called on COAS at GHQ. US Amb in Pakistan Mr. Paul W Jones was also present. Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afg recon process was discussed. pic.twitter.com/WViMJngCKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 13, 2019

It added that he underscored the importance of early and successful conclusion of the US-Taliban peace deal and start of intra-Afghan negotiations. Qureshi also assured Khalilzad that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role towards deepening bilateral trade with Afghanistan and realising shared vision of regional connectivity.

The Radio Pakistan reported that Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan. Khalilzad also called Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan issue. "Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process was discussed [during the meeting]," army spokesman Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Earlier, the US envoy arrived on an unannounced visit to Islamabad after giving a pause to ongoing talks with the Taliban.

(2/2) We’re taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 12, 2019

In a tweet, Khalilzad expressed outrage about yesterday's attack on Bagram, which recklessly killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. "Taliban must show they are willing & able to respond to Afghan desire for peace. We're taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic," he said.