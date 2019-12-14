Home World

UN talks deadlocked, detached from climate emergency

Scientists have amassed a mountain of evidence pointing to even more dire impacts on the near horizon, while millions of youth activists are holding weekly strikes demanding government action.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

MADRID: United Nations climate negotiations were deadlocked deep into overtime and through the night, with even the best-case outcome likely to fall well short of what science says is needed to avert a future ravaged by global warming.

The COP25 summit in Madrid arrives on the heels of climate-related disasters across the planet, including unprecedented cyclones, deadly droughts and record-setting heatwaves.

It began on December 2 and the talks were supposed to end on Friday evening, but - as is often the case at such summits - they were still under way early Saturday, with new statements expected to be released in the coming hours.

Scientists have amassed a mountain of evidence pointing to even more dire impacts on the near horizon, while millions of youth activists are holding weekly strikes demanding government action. Sixteen-year-old activist Greta Thunberg led student marchers in Turin, Italy Friday, and chastised world leaders for acting "as if there is no tomorrow".

ALSO READ| 'Chilling, watching movies with a friend': Greta hits back at Trump's snarky comments on her Time honour

Briefing journalists as talks sailed past their provisional deadline, host Chile's coordinator Andres Landerretche admitted "the eyes of the people are on us". "We must show the world that we are capable of delivering the agreements that are needed to tackle the unprecedented challenge before us," he said.

As pressure inside and outside the talks mounted however, old splits between rich polluters and developing nations re-emerged over who should slash greenhouse gas emissions by how much, and how to pay the trillions needed to live in a climate-addled world.

Newer fissures, meanwhile, between poor, climate-vulnerable nations and emerging giants such as China and India - the world's No.1 and No.4 emitters - also blocked progress. The narrow aim of the Madrid negotiations is to finalise the rulebook for the 2015 Paris climate accord, which enjoins nations to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius.

Earth has already warmed 1C, and is on track to heat up another two or three degrees by 2100. But "raising ambition" on emissions remains the overarching goal in Madrid and especially next year, when Glasgow will host the last climate summit before the Paris treaty becomes operational.

The draft Madrid agreement under negotiation, which must be approved by consensus, lays out two options. The first - favoured by nations reluctant to enhance their targets in the short term, including the US, India, China and Saudi Arabia - simply repeats language in the 2015 treaty.

But a group of more than 80 poor and climate-vulnerable nations backed by the European Union are insisting on a stronger commitment from all. "(We) will not walk away without a clear call for all countries to enhance their ambitions," said Marshall Islands climate envoy Tina Stege.

"On ambition, this will be the key fight tonight, and probably well into tomorrow," said Alden Meyer, policy and strategy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Another potential deal-breaker is so-called "loss and damage" - how countries already counting the cost of the climate emergency can be compensated.

The United States, which is leaving the Paris agreement, has aggressively blocked any provisions that might leave them and other developed countries on the hook for damages that could total more than USD 150 billion per year by 2025, observers and diplomats have said. "This is a red line issue for Washington. There can be no acknowledgement of the need for additional finance because that would push the button of a certain man in the Oval Office," said Meyer.

Some countries historically aligned with the emerging giants China, India and Brazil over the course of the 25-year talks broke rank this week. In a statement, the Association of Small Island States coalition accused Australia, the United States, Canada, Russia, India, China, and Brazil of "a lack of ambition that also undermines ours".

The talks received a shot in the arm Friday after the EU pledged to make the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050 despite the refusal of Poland - a major emitter - to sign on. But the EU Commission stopped short of setting a crucial intermediate target of reducing emissions by 55 percent or more by 2030.

The UN said this month that in order for the world to limit warming to 1.5C, emissions would need to drop over seven percent annually to 2030, requiring nothing less than a restructuring of the global economy.

In fact, they are currently rising year-on-year, and have grown four percent since the Paris deal was signed. "It's basically like what's happening in the real world and in the streets, the protesters, doesn't exist. We are in a fantasy land here," said Meyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations COP25 summit Andres Landerretche climate change Climate Emergency 2015 Paris climate accord
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp