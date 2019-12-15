Home World

Hong Kong man 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

The man, surnamed Chan, was travelling by bus on Friday afternoon along the bridge and tunnel network linking Hong Kong, Macau and mainland city Zhuhai, his son said.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Missing

For representational purposes

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint.

The disappearance first emerged on Saturday when the man's son told local media his father had texted to say he was being detained while passing through an artificial island manned by Chinese police on his way to the semi-autonomous city of Macau.

The man, surnamed Chan, was travelling by bus on Friday afternoon along the bridge and tunnel network linking Hong Kong, Macau and mainland city Zhuhai, his son said.

"His last message said 'I got arrested'," the son told Cable News.

ALSO READ: Hong Kongers mark half-year protest anniversary with huge rally

The artificial island in the middle of the Pearl River Delta lies in Chinese mainland waters.

Mainland police set up a new checkpoint there last week with X-ray machines and facial recognition checks ahead of an upcoming visit to Macau by President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong's immigration department said it had "received a request for help" regarding a resident "who was suspected to have gone missing...when travelling to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Macau Bridge".

The spokesman added that the department was reaching out to the city's trade office in Guangdong.

Security is being ramped up in Macau ahead of Xi's visit to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover from Portugal to China on Friday.

Last week the public security department of Guangdong province, which borders Macau, said it was setting up a checkpoint on the artificial island to "create a favourable social environment" for the anniversary celebrations.

Hong Kong's Security Bureau declined to comment on whether it was aware of the new checkpoint on the bridge.

ALSO READ: China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong over new law

Reporters passed through the checkpoint last Wednesday.

It was manned by dozens of heavily armed SWAT officers and bus passengers had their luggage, faces and identity documents screened.

The Macau celebrations come as Hong Kong is convulsed by six months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests as the city chafes under Beijing's rule.

The protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned plan to allow extraditions to the mainland where the courts are opaque and controlled by the Communist Party.

The 2015 disappearance into mainland custody of five booksellers who published salacious tomes about China's leaders also sparked outrage.

The bridge linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai is an engineering marvel but some have criticised the undeclared costs which ran into the tens of billions.

A newly opened high-speed rail link to the mainland has also proved controversial because part of the terminus in the heart of Hong Kong's Kowloon district is governed by mainland Chinese law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong China
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp