Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahrain on Monday where he will receive the country's highest civil award and attend the Kingdom's National Day celebration.

Prime Minister Khan will visit Bahrain on Monday on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday.

This will be PM Khan's first visit to Bahrain "Prime Minister Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior Government officials," the FO said.

During the visit, Khan will also receive Bahrain's highest civil award.

"Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister," according to the FO.

Khan will also have one-on-one meeting with His Majesty Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince His Royal Highness Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by mutual trust and understanding.

Frequent high-level exchanges are a hallmark of the relationship.

