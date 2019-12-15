Home World

Protests in UK over Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi government's 'failures'

The peaceful demonstration involved some sloganeering against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which was signed into law earlier this week.

Published: 15th December 2019 07:36 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: People from different groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and what they branded as Modi government's "failures".

A group of protesters from the British Assamese community, dressed in their traditional attire and accompanied by children, waved placards in Assamese as well as some in English that read: “Save Democracy, Stop CAB”.



“Assam is united and CAB is divisive. Say no to division, yes to unity,” said one of the activists.

Alongside, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter organised its “Bharat Bachao Rally” (Save India) to coincide with similar protests in New Delhi and around the world.

“The rally is against the Modi government’s failures, including the economic crisis, high unemployment, farmer distress and divisive politics,” said an IOC UK spokesperson.

The Congress protesters carried banners and placards reading: “Women against BJP” and “Farmers against BJP”.

IOC UK president Kamal Dhaliwal said: “All sections of our community are suffering today due to the wrong policies of the Modi government.

“The youth needs jobs, women need safety and security, farmers need reasonable prices for their crops. The promises Modi ji made during the elections are nowhere.”

In reference to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the IOC UK spokesperson added: “CAB is unconstitutional, which has set fire in the North Eastern states.”

The new law, which amends the Citizenship Act of 1955, provides eligibility for minorities from neighbouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to access Indian citizenship. It has come under severe criticism as non-secular, sparking widespread protests in the North East of India.

