Nepal, India conclude joint military exercise

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Indian and Nepalese Army personnel exchanged theoretical, practical and special experiences with each other during a battalion-level joint military exercise in Nepal.

Joint military exercise 'SURYA KIRAN - XIV' between India and Nepal was conducted at Salijhandi of Rupendehi district of Nepal from December 3-16.

During the training programme, Nepalese and Indian Army personnel exchanged theoretical, practical and special experiences with each other.

Nepal Army has expressed hope expresses hope that such kind of exercise will help further strengthen friendly relations existing between the two armies for centuries, the Nepal Army said in a statement.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India.

SURYA KIRAN with Nepal is an important exercise in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism.

The aim of the exercise is to conduct a battalion-level combined training between Indian Army and Nepal Army to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorist operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, medical and environmental conservation including aviation aspects.

The exercise comes amid China's attempt to increase its influence in the region.

Indian Army's Major General Gopal Gurung, who was in Nepal as an observer to inspect the exercise, paid a courtesy call on Nepal Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.