Home World

Nepal, India conclude joint military exercise

Joint military exercise 'SURYA KIRAN - XIV' between India and Nepal was conducted at Salijhandi of Rupendehi district of Nepal from December 3-16.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India. (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Indian and Nepalese Army personnel exchanged theoretical, practical and special experiences with each other during a battalion-level joint military exercise in Nepal.

Joint military exercise 'SURYA KIRAN - XIV' between India and Nepal was conducted at Salijhandi of Rupendehi district of Nepal from December 3-16.

During the training programme, Nepalese and Indian Army personnel exchanged theoretical, practical and special experiences with each other.

Nepal Army has expressed hope expresses hope that such kind of exercise will help further strengthen friendly relations existing between the two armies for centuries, the Nepal Army said in a statement.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India.

SURYA KIRAN with Nepal is an important exercise in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism.

The aim of the exercise is to conduct a battalion-level combined training between Indian Army and Nepal Army to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorist operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, medical and environmental conservation including aviation aspects.

The exercise comes amid China's attempt to increase its influence in the region.

Indian Army's Major General Gopal Gurung, who was in Nepal as an observer to inspect the exercise, paid a courtesy call on Nepal Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SURYA KIRAN - XIV Indo nepal joint military exercise
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp