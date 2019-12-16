Home World

Six Baloch militants arrested from Pakistan's Sindh province

The militants were hiding in a forested area in Balochistan's Kashmor district, some 650 kilometres from Lahore.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Six militants from the banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army were arrested after security forces raided their hideout in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday, officials said.

The militants were hiding in a forested area in Balochistan's Kashmor district, some 650 kilometres from Lahore.

"Police received a tip-off that some terrorists were hiding in Kashmor bordering Balochistan and planning to target the law enforcers," an official said.

A police team raided their hideout in Kashmor and arrested the militants belonging to the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), the official said, adding that weapons, including hand grenades, were recovered from their possession.

The militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

The BRA has been involved in a number of terror attacks on security forces' vehicles, train and gas pipeline explosions in Balochistan.

In September 2010, Pakistan banned the outfit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balochistan Republican Army Balochistan militants Pakistan
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp