Six Baloch militants arrested from Pakistan's Sindh province

By PTI

LAHORE: Six militants from the banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army were arrested after security forces raided their hideout in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday, officials said.

The militants were hiding in a forested area in Balochistan's Kashmor district, some 650 kilometres from Lahore.

"Police received a tip-off that some terrorists were hiding in Kashmor bordering Balochistan and planning to target the law enforcers," an official said.

A police team raided their hideout in Kashmor and arrested the militants belonging to the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), the official said, adding that weapons, including hand grenades, were recovered from their possession.

The militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

The BRA has been involved in a number of terror attacks on security forces' vehicles, train and gas pipeline explosions in Balochistan.

In September 2010, Pakistan banned the outfit.