Twitter reacts to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's death sentence, some hail, others oppose

NEW DELHI: After a special court in Islamabad on Tuesday sentenced former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf to death in a high treason case, Twitter users hailed the decision though several others came in his support.

Many Twitter users also demanded similar penal action against former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

#musharraf trended with 9,892 tweets.

One user wrote: "Congratulations Pakistan! Whether this penalty is enforced or not is yet to be seen but this is big. First time in our history. Hats off to the brave judges!"

"End of military misadventures in Pakistan as Musharraf gets death for treason. Long live the Constitution," a user posted.

Another wrote: "After Musharaf's death sentence from court, it's the turn to hang Sharif khandan for forgery, corruption, murder of civilians, leaking country's secrets, and facilitating terrorists in our country. Is it enough to hang them?"

A post read: "Historic & unprecedented verdict by any of the Pakistani courts against any military dictator. I think the superior court will turn down the capital punishment if Musharraf goes for appeal but I must say the special court has done a daring & courageous job. Good job."

Actress Veena Malik, who appeared in Bigg Boss also took to Twitter to voice her disapproval of the death sentence awarded to the former Prime Minister while taking a dig at Nawaz Sharif.

"We live in a country where a man convicted for looting billions is given a safe passage to London while a former COAS who fought for Pakistan is given death sentence. You may have political differences with him but he can be anything but traitor. #Musharraf sahab we are with u," she tweeted.

A Musharraf supporter also commented: "Wow!!! Nawaz Sharif looted all our money but is now having fun in the UK but the man who made incredible contribution to Pakistani defence and economy awarded death sentence?"

"Sad day in the history of Pakistan, where a judgment has been given without hearing the defendant. Also, General Musharraf has been singled out in this case shows the malafide intention of Nawaz Sharif and Iftikhar Chaudhary. Justice must be seen to be done!" read another defender's tweet.