Second US-India 2+2 dialogue: Bilateral, regional, global issues to be discussed

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The second India-US 2+2 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the highest-level dialogue between the two countries.

The four leaders were accompanied by their top officials for the meeting during which the two sides are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

During the meeting, the two sides are expected to review the decisions being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump after a record four meetings this year and set the agenda for the next year 2020.

Earlier Singh and Jaishankar held separate meetings with their American counterparts.

Singh, who is here on his maiden visit to the US as Defense Minister, was accorded a 21 gun salute at the River Side entrance of the Pentagon.

Singh and Esper discussed issued related to strengthening defence ties and issues of mutual interest and concerns, including the neighbourhood and the Indo-Pacific region.

Across the Potomac river at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed bilateral and regional issues.

The four leaders are expected to address a joint news conference later in the day.

The first 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Modi and Trump.