Home World

Can't entertain 2015 UNHRC resolution on war crime in current form in Sri Lanka: Rajapaksa

Commenting on the Tamil demand for political autonomy, Rajapaksa on Thursday stressed that no devolution of power would be possible without the consent of the majority.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he cannot entertain the 2015 UN Human Rights Council resolution co-sponsored by the previous Sirisena government on alleged war crimes during the country's three-decade-long civil war with the LTTE in its current form.

Commenting on the Tamil demand for political autonomy, Rajapaksa on Thursday stressed that no devolution of power would be possible without the consent of the majority.

"It is not possible to implement any form of power-sharing political solution," he said.

Asked to comment on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution co-sponsored by the Sirisena government, the new Sri Lankan president said it cannot be entertained in its current form.

"It is not possible for the government to act against its own country," he said.

The UNHRC resolutions since 2013 had censured Sri Lanka on its alleged human rights abuses.

They called for probing of rights abuses by both LTTE and the government troops by setting up an international investigation.

Sri Lankan government troops were accused of killing at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians in the final months of the island's 37-year guerrilla war that ended in May 2009 with the death of LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The previous government led by Maithripla Sirisena had co-sponsored a resolution in 2015 to address war crimes.

Rajapaksa also said Sri Lanka was not looking to change commercial terms in an agreement with China over a port in Hambantota, but will review its security aspects.

"Hambantota Port will not be renegotiated as it is a commercial contract. However, it is important that the security aspects pertaining to the agreement analysed," he said.

The Sirisena government in 2017 entered a 99-year lease on the Hambantota port.

Rajapaksa said it was important that Sri Lanka had the control of all security aspects of the port.

"This concern has been understood by the Chinese," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Sri Lanka war crimes
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp