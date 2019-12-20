Home World

General Rawat's remarks an effort to divert world attention from protests in India: Pakistan Army

General Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any 'escalatory matrix'.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressing after taking over as the new Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (File| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday termed Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on the situation along the Line of Control as an effort to "divert attention" from the simmering domestic tension due to the Citizenship Act.

General Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any "escalatory matrix".

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor termed Gen Rawat's remarks as a tactic to take the global attention away from domestic issues.

"Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along the LoC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against" the Citizenship Act, Ghafoor said.

He also said that "Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression".

Pakistan Army said that India resorted to firing across the LoC two days ago and injured two civilians.

