Home World

Over 1,000 women take anthem against rape to Chile's streets

Created by Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and first performed last month, the song slams violence against women and is accompanied by dance moves.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Women sing and perform during the performance of 'Un violador en tu camino' (A rapist in your way) by feminist group Lastesis on December 19, 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Women sing and perform during the performance of 'Un violador en tu camino' (A rapist in your way) by feminist group Lastesis on December 19, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SANTIAGO: More than a thousand women have taken the feminist anthem "A Rapist In Your Way" into the streets of Chile's capital Santiago, performing the rallying cry sung in cities across the globe.

Created by Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and first performed last month, the song slams violence against women and is accompanied by dance moves.

Those taking part often wear a black blindfold and a handkerchief tied around the neck.

"I am not the guilty one, not because of where I'm from or how I'm dressed," goes part of the chant.

"The rapist is you!" the women shout, flinging their arms forward to point in front of them.

Gathered in the city centre, some share their experiences of discrimination in a country where women are paid 15 per cent less than men on average and pay up to two-thirds more for private health insurance.

"There's a lot of pain in these testimonies, there's a lot of wounds," says Sibila Sotomayor, one of the founders of Las Tesis, which was formed west of the capital in Valparaiso city.

"In some way that's what gives us this energy, but it hurts us too." At least 3,500 women were killed -- victims of femicide -- in South America in 2018, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chile has been rocked by two months of protests that began with strikes over metro fare hikes and quickly escalated into the most severe outbreak of social unrest since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet nearly 30 years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chile protest Feminist anthem Las Tesis
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp