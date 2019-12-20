Trump meets Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar in Oval Office, discusses India-US relationship

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Reflecting his deep interest in strengthening India-US relationship, President Donald Trump on Wednesday met visiting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held discussions on progress of various issues that matter to both the countries.

During the meeting, which lasted for over 30 minutes in the Oval Office of the White House, the president recollected his joint appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy Modi event in Houston this September.

"With President Trump (the meeting) was largely in the nature of the courtesy call," Jaishankar said Friday as his winded up his three-day visit to Washington DC to attend the 2+2 meeting.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted Jaishankar and Singh for the 2+2 dialogue at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

During the courtesy call on Trump, the minister said, there were discussions on the progress of various issues that matter to both the countries.

"There was little discussion on trade," he said adding that he and Singh shared with him some of the key highlights of the 2+2 meeting.

Jaishankar said the president was very positive about the relationship and enthusiastic about the various aspects.

The issue of trade came up as part of the larger agenda, he said in response to a question.

The meeting took place on a day when Trump was being impeached by the House of Representatives.