Home World

US, India announce establishment of annual Parliamentary Exchange from 2020

The new exchange will feature members of the India Caucus in the US and Indian parliamentarians travelling to each other's respective countries every other year.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar after a bilateral meeting the US and India at the Department of State in Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar after a bilateral meeting the US and India at the Department of State in Washington (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US and India have announced the establishment of an annual Parliamentary Exchange to discuss issues of strategic importance to the bilateral relationship. The US-India Parliamentary Exchange is expected to begin sometime in 2020, a press release stated on Thursday.

The announcement of the initiative, spearheaded by Congressmen Brad Sherman and George Holding -- the Co-Chairs of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, coincided with the US-India 2+2 Ministerial.

"The new exchange will feature members of the India Caucus in the US and Indian parliamentarians travelling to each other's respective countries every other year to discuss issues of strategic importance to the bilateral relationship," the release said. The Parliamentary Exchange was announced as part of the final joint statement of the US-India 2+2 meeting.

ALSO READ| India, US ask Pakistan to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper hosted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the second 2+2 dialogue in Washington on Wednesday.

Jaishankar and Singh left the US on Thursday. "India and the US are united by more than common interests -- we are also democracies with strong legislative branches that play a critical role in our countries' foreign policies," Sherman said.

"With the US and India significantly strengthening our political, economic and security ties in recent decades, it's long past time to establish a stronger connection between our legislatures to propel this relationship even further. I look forward to working with Indian Members of Parliament to achieve this outcome," he said.

ALSO READ| US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa

According to Holding, India is among America's "closest and most important" allies. "Our dynamic and wide-ranging relationship is rooted in our shared principles of freedom and democracy. The US-India Parliamentary Exchange will provide a crucial platform enabling lawmakers from both nations to develop the personal relationships and mutual understanding needed to further deepen and strengthen the alliance," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliamentary Exchange S Jaishankar Mike Pompeo Rajnath Singh India US ties Mark Esper India US talks
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp