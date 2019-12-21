Home World

Bill to promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy introduced in US House of Representatives

The bill seeks a budgetary allocation of USD 30 million every year for the next five years to the USAID for this foundation.

Published: 21st December 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: America's legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr and sought a budgetary allocation of USD 150 million for the next five years.

Introduced to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the House Bill (HR 5517) affirms the friendship between the two largest democracies of the world and honours the legacy and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King.

Among other things, the Bill proposes establishing a Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will be created by the USAID under the Indian laws. The bill seeks a budgetary allocation of USD 30 million every year for the next five years to the USAID for this foundation.

This foundation would have a governing council convened by governments of the United States and India and would oversee grants to NGOs in the areas of health, pollution and climate change, education and women empowerment, the bill says.

It is being co-sponsored by six other Democratic lawmakers, three of whom are Indian Americans -- Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal. Three other Congressmen are Brenda Lawrence, Brad Sherman and James McGovern.

The bill proposes the establishment of a Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative with an allocation of USD 2 million for the next five years till 2025. It will comprise an annual educational forum for scholars from India and the US held alternately in the two countries.

The conference will focus on the study of the works and philosophies of Gandhi and King and visits to historical sites. It also seeks to establish a Gandhi-King global academy, which would be a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution.

The bill proposes an allocation of USD 2 million for each fiscal year from 2020 through 2025, implemented through the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). Welcoming the introduction of the bill, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said it "reinforces the close cultural and ideological bonds" between India and the US.

Noting that Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr were dedicated leaders fighting for social justice and social change, peace, and civil rights, the bill says that the use of non-violent civil disobedience is a shared tactic that has played a key role in defeating social injustice in India, the United States and other parts of the world.

Observing that Dr King's effective use of Gandhi's principles was instrumental to the American civil rights movement, the bill says that there is a long history of civil and social rights movements in the United States and in India.

This bill, which has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is being considered as a significant landmark initiative by the United States Congress to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

There are two other resolutions on Gandhi pending in the Congress -- one by Senators Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz in the Senate and other by several other lawmakers led by Congressman Raja Kishnamoorthi in the House of Representatives.

Sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary action, the bill christened "Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act'" says the people of the United States and India have a long history of friendship and the world will benefit from a stronger United States-India partnership.

Mahatma Gandhi never visited the US. But Martin Luther King travelled to India, which he described as a pilgrimage. In February 1959, Dr King and his wife Coretta Scott King travelled throughout India.

By the end of his month-long visit, Dr King said, "I am more convinced than ever before that the method of non-violent resistance is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for justice and human dignity."

Fifty years after Dr King's visit, All India Radio discovered a taped message by Dr King that emphasised the intellectual harmony between messages of Dr King and Gandhi on non-violent social action.

"Mohandas Gandhi, who employed the principle of satyagraha or fighting with peace, has come to represent the moral force inspiring many civil and social rights movement around the world," the bill says.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
House of Representatives USAID Mahatma Gandhi Martin Luther King Jr John Lewis
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp