Home World

China overhauls Pakistan firepower, to supply 236 howitzer guns

NORINCO has also inked a deal with Pakistan's premier defence manufacturing unit, the Heavy Industries Taxila in overhauling the main battle tank Type 85-IIAP.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan China, china Pakistan, CPEC

For representational purposes ( Photo | Pakistan Press Information Dept)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tension across the across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has engaged China to overhaul its firepower, sources said on Saturday.

Pakistan Army inked a deal with China Northern Industries Corporation (NORINCO) this year to procure artillery guns, the SH-15 Howitzer. Pakistan wants to procure 236 of these artillery guns with transfer-of-technology (ToT) clauses and plans to place them along the LoC.

"It could be nuclear-capable," said a source.

NORINCO has also inked a deal with Pakistan's premier defence manufacturing unit, the Heavy Industries Taxila in overhauling the main battle tank Type 85-IIAP, which is an improvement over Type 80 MBT line.

About procurement of artillery equipment, the source said, "On June 27, 2019, Pakistan Army signed a contract worth $512 million with NORINCO to procure the SH-15 Howitzer."

Sources stated that NORINCO has received the first instalment of payment of $ 20 million late November this year. NORINCO will deliver a total 236 of artillery guns SH-15 to Pakistan Army's 13 Artillery Regiment with transfer-of-technology (ToT) clauses, sources said.

Sources further pointed out that NORINCO will also supply adapted ammunition to Pakistan Army.

Sources said that SH-15 trials were carried out near Karachi earlier this year.

About overhauling of tanks, sources said NORINCO is assisting Heavy Industries Taxila in overhauling of the main battle tank, Type 85-IIAP. The first phase of overhauling has been completed, said sources.

For the second phase of the project, NORINCO has received an advance payment of $27,834,100 for overhauling of 106 tanks.

The sources said after payment was received, NORINCO has started the second phase and plans to add more fire powers to the tanks.

Pakistan Army has in total 268 Type 85-IIAP tanks in its inventory and these were procured from China in the late 1990s, sources said.

The SH-15 system uses a 6A-6 wheeled Shaanxi truck chassis for carrying a 155 mm howitzer mounted at the rear of the truck. The truck also has two spades connected to the howitzer at the rear for stabilising the system.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan China Pakistan firepower Pakistan Defence China NORINCO
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp