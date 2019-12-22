Home World

No Christmas mass at Notre Dame Cathedral for first time in 200 years

In April, the cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was ravaged by the fire, causing massive damage to the structure, including parts of the roof and vault.

Published: 22nd December 2019

Damage on the facade at the Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris (Photo| AP)

By ANI

PARIS: The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in over 200 years, following the devastating blaze that ravaged the renowned structure earlier this year, officials said.

It will be the first time since 1803 that the 850-year-old Gothic landmark will not hold a Christmas mass, spokesperson Andre Finot told CNN on Sunday.

The landmark had remained open for Christmas for over 200 years, including the period of Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

French prosecutors in June had said that the devastating blaze may have been caused by a burning cigarette or an electrical malfunction.

Officials also said that they were looking into the possibility of negligence following which a judicial inquiry has been opened.

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to re-build the 13th-century landmark in five years.

